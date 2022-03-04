A Nail-Biter Win Keeps Columbia College Shooting For Championship Title

CCCAA Men's Basketball Advance to State Finals Bracket View Photos

Columbia, CA – The Columbia College men’s basketball team’s quest for a championship title continues with a close call last night.

4-seed Columbia rallied for a 65-64 win over 13th ranked Delta in the California Community College Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Northern California Regional Final Championship. The Claim Jumpers (24-5), led by Coach Rob Hoyt, advance to compete against 5–seed Los Positas College Hawks from Livermore (26-3) this Saturday (March 5).

Game time is 7 p.m. at the Oak Pavilion in Columbia and can also be viewed via live stream on the college’s athletics men’s basketball webpage by clicking on the live stream link on game day. CCCAA Basketball Regional Event ticket prices are $12, $8 for youth under 12 and seniors 60+, cash only at the gate. Masks are still required inside all facilities on Columbia’s campus.

The winner of tomorrow’s game will face off against either 3-seed College of the Sequoias or 6-seed Contra Costa with the date not yet announced. To view the first two rounds of playoff games, including last night’s nail-biter, click here.