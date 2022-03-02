Mostly Cloudy
News Details On HWY 108 Crash Involving A Fire Engine

By Tracey Petersen

Twain Harte, CA – A pickup truck plowed into a Twain Harte CSD Fire engine partially parked across Highway 108 to protect first responders and victims in a separate collision from oncoming traffic.

The wreck happened near Twain Harte Drive last Friday around 1:13 p.m. at the second entrance to Twain Harte.

The CHP reported that 53-year-old Calin Smith of Pinecrest was driving his 1982 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer carrying another vehicle westbound. CHP spokesperson Sgt. Adam Croxton detailed, “He [Smith] was approaching the fire engine and made a hard braking application to his pickup but due to his speed and the fact his trailer was not equipped with trailer brakes, he was unable to stop his pickup before crashing into the side of the fire truck.”

Smith’s passenger, Christine Smith, suffered minor injury to both of her hands and was transported to Adventist Health, Sonora for treatment. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors of this crash.

