Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Reducing Meetings And Local Youths

By Nic Peterson
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Supervisors have been meeting three times a month to discuss a variety of issues but that could change. The first meeting in March will include a consideration of amending an ordinance that would reduce the number of Board meetings from three times per month to twice per month.

In addition a Multi-Agency report will take a look at the struggles of local youth and how the community could support the youth in the categories of adverse childhood experiences, youth mental health, and generational trauma. One conclusion from this upcoming report is that many of the issues that local youth face were pressing before COVID-19 and will require what is being described as an “deep, introspective look at the lives of children in Tuolumne
County and will require a multi-faceted, strengths-based solutions

Local health authorities will also give an update on COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the Motherlode.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am. You can view live video of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting by clicking here.

