Cocaine Seized In Traffic Stop, Driver Arrested For DUI

Sonora, CA – An expired registration led to the arrest of a Sonora man for DUI and Murphys man for drugs early this morning.

A Sonora Police Officer made the traffic stop on a 2004 Cadillac Escalade just before 2 a.m. on Barretta Street after spotting that the registration sticker had expired. During questioning of the driver, 24-year-old Collin King of Sonora, the officer determined he was under the influence of a drug. Police relayed, “King was taken into custody for suspicion of being three times the legal limit to drive in California.”

The officer then questioned the passenger, 27-year-old Forest Harris of Murphy’s, who was found to have 12 grams of cocaine. Police added, “Other evidence located by the officer strongly suggests that Harris was in possession of the cocaine with intent to sell it.”

That evidence was green baggies, as can be seen here. Harris was arrested for possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell.