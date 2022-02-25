Motorists Delays On Three Area Highways

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Traveler can expect delays all next week on three Tuolumne County highways due to Caltrans work.

The highways include 49, 108, and 132. Crews will be conducting tree trimming, bridgework and construction. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays and are urged to take alternate routes whenever possible. Caltrans provided the schedules below for the work:

Route 49

One-way traffic control at Parrotts Ferry Road for highway construction begins Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Intermittent one-way traffic control from Sapphire Ridge Road to Tuttletown Road for tree work from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Route 108

One-way traffic control from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road for bridge work beginning Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 132

One-way traffic control from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line to Route 49, Coulterville, for tree work beginning Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Of note, Caltrans detailed that this work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic. They ask that drivers slow down and use caution in cone zones.