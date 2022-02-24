Groveland Man Arrested For Attempted Murder

James Jordan Gaestel View Photo

Groveland, CA – A Groveland man has been arrested for attempted murder, accused of allegedly using a frying pan and a knife to attack the victim.

What was initially called in as a domestic violence dispute on Monday, (Feb. 21) around 7:30 p.m. on Clements Road in Groveland turned into an attempted homicide after Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies arrived. Once on the scene, the female victim had visible injuries and told deputies that her attacker, 36-year-old Jordan Gaestel, was intoxicated and the two argued. She relayed it turned physical with Gaestel dragging her by her hair, striking her with a frying pan, holding a knife to her throat, and then choking her unconsciousness.

During the assault, sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian, detailed that Gaestel also told the victim “she could not leave and threatened to kill her at different times throughout the incident, causing her to fear for her life.” At some point, she was able to escape the residence and run to a nearby neighbor’s home to call 911.

Gaestel was found hiding upstairs in the home in the very room the assault took place. He was taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of attempted murder, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and infliction of violence on a domestic partner. Sheriff’s officials urge anyone facing domestic violence or suspecting are urged to get help. Boujikian added, “Domestic violence can be one of the most serious crimes we deal with in our community. Although our deputies primarily deal with physical abuse, other types of abuse are common and can be addressed through the help of family, community organizations and other social support.”

The Center for a Non-Violent Community’s 24-hour support line at 209-533-3401is a good source, according to sheriff’s officials, that offers support safety planning and other resources.