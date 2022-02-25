Clear
Senator Borgeas Will Give Update On State Debates

By B.J. Hansen
Mother Lode’s new Senator for District 8, Andreas Borgeas

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District 8 Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas, who represents the region.

Some of the topics will include efforts to increase water storage in the state, preparing for the upcoming fire season, and the state of California’s economy. Other topics will include the housing shortage in the state and efforts to address homelessness.

Senator Borgeas will also talk about his decision not to seek re-election this year after one term in office.

