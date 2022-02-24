Clear
Tuolumne County Library Seeks Input On Strategic Plan

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Library

The Tuolumne County Library system is looking at ways to stabilize funding, expand programs and improve the physical spaces over the next five years.

The library team has recently started working on a new strategic plan. Library and Recreation Manager Eric Aitken reports that there are six identified goals and they are seeking advice from the community on how to implement them.

The list is below:

  • 1. Stabilize funding
  • 2. Increase outreach and marketing
  • 3. Diversify and expand library programs
  • 4. Build community partnerships
  • 5. Gather patron and community input
  • 6. Improve the physical spaces of library branches

The library team is hoping community members will fill out a survey that is now available at the various branches, or online by clicking here.

The survey will remain open through Friday, March 11.

