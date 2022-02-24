Columbia College Receives $500,000 For New EMS Initiative

Manzanita Building Rotunda View Photo

Columbia, CA — A new three-year state grant of $500,000 will allow Columbia College to develop a pre-apprenticeship program for Emergency Medical Services.

It will begin this spring.

Columbia College currently has apprenticeship programs for hospitality and child development and an on-the-job training program for forestry and conservation.

Steve Amador, Columbia’s Dean of Career Technical Education and Economic Development, says, “The Emergency Medical Services industry is vital to the Mother Lode region and with this grant we will be able to expand training opportunities for Columbia College students and the community. The California Apprenticeship Initiative continues to have a positive impact on our local workforce and economy.”

The EMS pre-apprenticeship program will allow up to 200 students to participate.

Preapprentices in the initiative will complete Columbia College’s Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) courses and receive CPR, EMS and EMT certificates. They will also engage in workshops, field trips, job shadowing, and soft skills education.

Additional Emergency Medical Services agencies, businesses, or interested parties who would like to be included in upcoming planning and implementation meetings with Columbia College are encouraged to contact: Steve Amador Dean of Career Technical Education & Economic Development Columbia College amadors@yosemite.edu – Office: 209.588.5142.