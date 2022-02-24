Calaveras Schools Advance To Girls Basketball Championship

Golden 1 Center - Sacramento View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Both Calaveras High and Bret Harte are making memorable runs in the CIF Sac Joaquin girls basketball playoffs.

Calaveras High was the top seed in the Division Four bracket. Last night they defeated 4th seed Argonaut 73-63 and will now move onto the championship game against second seed Dixon tomorrow afternoon at two o’clock at the Golden One Center in Sacramento. Of local note, Dixon had defeated number 15 seed Sonora High, 57-19, back on February 17 in the opening round. Click here to view the bracket.

In the Division Five bracket, number two seed Bret Harte High School beat three seed Woodland Christian last night, 57-36. Bret Harte will now face top seed Bear River Saturday morning at 10am at the Golden One Center. Click here to view the bracket.