Tuolumne County Government Buildings And Some Schools Delay Opening

Downtown Sonora Snow View Photos

Sonora, CA — Following low elevation snow last night, Tuolumne County government buildings will remain closed until 10 o’clock this (Wednesday) morning.

It is due to hazardous travel conditions. Public safety offices will continue to provide service and follow their normal schedules. Tuolumne County officials urge people to limit travel this morning if possible, take extra precautions, and remember to carry chains that fit your vehicle.

