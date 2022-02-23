Freeze Warnings Through Friday Morning

Downtown Sonora Snow View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM this morning.

Additionally, Winter Weather Advisories continue for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park through 4 PM this afternoon.

Total snow accumulations of one to two inches are expected from 1,000 feet to 1,500 feet. Snow amounts of two to four inches are likely from 1,500 feet to 3,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of four to eight inches are forecast above 3,500 feet.

A Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 1 AM to 9 AM on Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the week. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-four degrees are anticipated for more than three hours on Thursday morning.

And finally, a Freeze Warning will be in effect for Friday morning from 1 AM to 9 AM. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as twenty-eight degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops along with other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.