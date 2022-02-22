Board Of Supervisors Meetings Open To Public

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, Ca– In early February the Board of Supervisors closed their meetings to the public in a story that was reported here. But meetings will now be open to the public for in-person participation once again.

It’s noted that individuals who enter the building will be self attesting that they are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 and will not be required to wear a mask. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to have a mask on during meetings.

The virtual ways to interact with supervisor meetings are still in place and can be accessed in these ways.

Zoom Webinar via computer at: https://tuolumne-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/83330990337 and/or Phone Only: 1 (720) 707-2699 with Webinar ID: 833 3099 0337

Written comments may be submitted by U.S. mail at 2 S. Green Street, Sonora, CA 95370, or email to BOSpublic@co.tuolumne.ca.us for retention as part of the administrative record, they will not be read during the meeting.

Public comment via Zoom may use the ‘Raise Hand’ feature on their computer or press *9 if participating by phone to enter the queue. The Moderator will read the last four digits for phone-only participants in lieu of name.