Tuolumne JPA Seeks School Guidance Clarity And Changes From State

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Joint Powers Authority, which administers insurance programs for various schools in a four-county region, has sent a letter voicing complaints to Governor Gavin Newsom, legislative leaders, and state public health officials.

The letter signed by various local school superintendents notes concerns about the amount of time educators are spending on requirements like contact tracing and quarantine measures. It also asks that masking requirements be the same for all public sectors and criteria be established immediately allowing school districts to safely shift to an endemic response.

In addition, the letter asks state leaders to, “Reduce the complexity and number of reports school districts must produce so they may have time to spend with students to address their social-emotional, academic, and learning loss needs.”

We reported earlier that Governor Gavin Newsom, and state public health officials, are planning to release more information about plans related to things like masking in schools on February 28.

You can read the full letter from the JPA by clicking here.