Sonora Boys Basketball Playoff Run Ends: Calaveras Advances

SHS Boys Basketball - Courtesy Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats boys basketball team lost a hard-fought battle with Union Mine last night, 66-64. Sonora entered as the fourth seed in the CIF Division Four playoffs, and Union Mine the fifth seed. The loss put an end to a very successful year for the Wildcats who finished with an overall record of 26-4.

Meanwhile second seed Calaveras High defeated the seventh seed Ripon 64-61. Calaveras will now face sixth seed Venture Academy tomorrow at 7pm at home. Venture Academy upset the third seed Marysville last night, 64-52. Click here to view the full bracket.

Also last night, in the smaller schools Division Five bracket, fourth seed Mariposa defeated fifth Bret Harte 50-47. Mariposa will now face top seed Denair tomorrow on the road. Click here to view the bracket.