Scattered Power Outages In Mother Lode

Tuolumne Power Outage View Photo

Sonora, CA — While the region has avoided a widespread power outage with the recent storm system, there are numerous smaller scattered outages in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

In Calaveras County, PG&E reports that 18 customers are without power in San Andreas along West Murray Creek Road and Murray Dale Lane. The company plans to have that area restored by 4:30pm. Also in San Andreas, on Andreas Vista Drive, there are six customers without electricity, and restoration is anticipated by 11am.

14 customers are without power in Mountain Ranch on Miller Ranch Road, Dove Lane and Costa Road. Restoration should come by 3pm.

In Tuolumne County, there are seven customers without power in Tuolumne in the area of Old Buchanan Mine Road and Gerber Road. Full restoration is expected by 4:30pm. The same goes for three customers without power near Sonora along Saratoga Road.