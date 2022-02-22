Snow Closes Summit District Ranger Station In Pinecrest

Summit Ranger Station View Photo

Pinecrest, CA — The Forest Service reports that the Summit Ranger station in the Stanislaus National Forest is closed today due to poor road conditions resulting from the snowfall.

The office is located in Pinecrest and the district includes the surrounding forested region around Strawberry, Beardsley Reservoir and Donnell Reservoir.

Heavy snow dropped in the area overnight and more is anticipated throughout the day.

The Forest Service reports that the district office will continue to monitor phone messages. The office can be reached at 209-965-3434.