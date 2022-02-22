One-Way Traffic Announced For Various Highways

Tuolumne County, CA–The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Routes 49, 108, 120, and 132. Work will be taking place at the following locations.

Highway 49

–One-way traffic control at Parrots Ferry Road for construction work beginning Tuesday, February 22, through Friday, February 25, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Highway 108

-One-way traffic control from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road for bridge work beginning Tuesday, February 22, through Friday, February 25, 2022, from 6:00 a.m.to 5:30 p.m.

-Moving closure of the #2 (right) lane from Leisure Drive to Twain Harte Drive for

crack sealing beginning Tuesday, February 22, through Friday, February 25, 2022,

from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Highway 120

-One-way traffic control from Fire Road Drive to the Stanislaus North Forest Boundary for utility work beginning Thursday, February 24, through Friday,February 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Highway 132

-One-way traffic control from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line to Route 49, Coulterville, beginning Tuesday, February 22, through Friday, February 25, 2022

Motorists should anticipate 10-minute delays and use alternative routes when possible.