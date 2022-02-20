Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Mother Lode Above 2,000 Feet

Snow in Twain Harte View Photo

A cold weather system will bring moderate to locally heavy amounts of snow to the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet and the western slopes of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 4 PM Monday until 4 AM Wednesday.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Yosemite National Park and the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County from 4 PM Monday until 4 PM Wednesday.

One to four inches of snow accumulation is expected above 2,000 feet. Half-a-foot to a foot-and-a-half of snow is likely above 4,000 feet.

Lowering snow levels on Tuesday may bring a dusting of snow down to around 1,000 feet.

Westerly winds could gust as high as forty mph.

Winds coupled with the cold temperatures will also create dangerous wind chills. Tree limbs and branches could be blown down and cause power outages.

Early season campers and hikers should be prepared for a return to winter conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Allow more time for travel. Be sure to carry chains/cables inside vehicle.