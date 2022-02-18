Board Chair Kirk Will Recap Supervisor Goal Setting Workshop

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors recently completed a three-day workshop in which they discussed priorities for 2022.

This year’s annual event was held at the Word of Life Church and various department heads took part.

Board Chair Anaiah Kirk will provide a recap on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. He will detail the goals and priorities selected and how the county plans to implement the objectives.

Supervisor Kirk will provide the details on the 30-minute show.