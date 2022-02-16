TC Supervisors Approve Final Pay Raise Plan In Split Vote

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors passed the final reading to implement a 3-percent pay increase for the board this year, and moving forward, pay increases will come every time the state does so for Superior Court Judges.

The 3-percent increase will take effect on April 24 and push the board salary up to $53,517.

The vote was 3-2. District One Supervisor David Goldemberg was in favor, and stated, “I think we made it clear as a board that we were looking for a way in the future to take this out of the board’s hands. And I think this is the appropriate way to go, and I have explained that to several people who have reached out to me. I feel comfortable with that.”

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon said he is concerned about what would happen if no pay increases occurred over the coming years. Noting, “We would end up with a government that cannot have working people, or lower-income people, or anybody who is not financially independent, or working a second job, up on this dais. And I don’t think that is right.”

Supervisor Kathleen Haff was also in support, and the proposal passed 3-2.

Board Chair Anaiah Kirk and Supervisor Ryan Campbell were opposed. Kirk went so far as to file a waiver so that he will not receive the board-approved increase. He stated, “When I ran for office I knew what the pay was, I knew what I was getting into, and if I didn’t like it, I shouldn’t have run. So, I’m ok with the pay I receive.”

Many other counties in the state are doing similar measures so that the board does not have to approve its own raises moving forward. This year’s pay increase for Superior Court judges was 4.3-percent.