Sonora High Girls Soccer Advances In Playoffs

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High Girls Soccer

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats girls soccer team easily defeated the Escalon Cougars in the opening round of the CIF Division IV Sac Joaquin Section playoffs.

The final score on Friday evening was 7-0. Tyler King collected a hat-trick of header goals and two assists to help lead the Wildcats to victory.

The number three seed Wildcats will now face the sixth-seeded Liberty Ranch Hawks this Wednesday evening at 6pm at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.

Tickets can only be purchased online by clicking here.

Liberty Ranch defeated the 11th seeded Casa Roble, 1-0, this past Friday. Click here to view the full bracket.

The Summerville High girls lost in the opening round of the Division Five playoffs to Bradshaw Christian this past Friday, 6-0. In the same bracket, Calaveras defeated Gustine, 2-0. The number two seed Calaveras will now face the three seeded West Campus this Wednesday, at 6pm.

