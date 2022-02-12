Opting Out Of Annual Roadside Weed Spraying

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Weed spraying to improved drainage and sight distance on various roadways in Tuolumne County began this week.

The annual Department of Public Works – Roads Division routine maintenance for spring offers property owners a way to opt-out from the chemical spraying. Landowners can fill out a Department of Public Works – Roads Division Roadside Vegetation Control “No Spray” Agreement application, found here.

The form can be returned via email to pw@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov or fax to 209.533.5698. It can also be returned in person to the Public Works Department at 2 South Green Street in Sonora or mail it to 48 Yaney Avenue 3rd Floor, Sonora, CA 95370.

Calaveras weed spraying is also underway and details on putting up signage to alert road crews can be found here.