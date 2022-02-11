Mini Fridge Dispute Results In Child Abuse Arrest

Sonora, CA – A mini-fridge, a metal chain and an argument landed a Sonora woman behind bars for child abuse.

A call reporting child abuse came into Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch last Friday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies responded to a home in the area of Trace Road in Sonora. During questioning of a witness, the under-aged victim and suspect deputies learned that a disagreement between 37-year-old Andrea Gladysz and the victim began over a mini-fridge.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian detailed, “Gladysz was attempting to chain the confidential victim’s door shut to lock the confidential victim out. While Gladysz was locking the door, the confidential victim was attempting to go inside. The confidential victim and witness reported Gladysz hit the confidential victim in the head with a fist full of chain resulting in swelling to the head of the confidential victim.”

Gladysz was arrested without incident for felony willful cruelty to a child and placed on a $25,000 bail.