Girls High School Soccer Teams Begin Playoff Journey

Sonora High Soccer - photo by Erin Mutch View Photo

Sonora, CA — Both the Summerville Bears and Sonora High Wildcats girls soccer teams will be in action this evening in the first round of the playoffs.

The Wildcats varsity soccer team will face off against the Escalon Cougars at Dunlavey Field at 6pm in the Division IV CIF-SJS bracket.

The Wildcats clinched the Mother Lode League championship with a perfect 10-0 record and earned a #3 seed

The full bracket division IV can be found here

The Summerville Bears girls soccer team also kicks off their playoff journey with a #5 seed in Division 5. They will travel to Sacramento to face off against #5 Bradshaw Christian. The division 5 bracket can be found here

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS

