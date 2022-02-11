Sonora And Summerville Both Advance In Boys Soccer Playoffs

Summerville High Soccer View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The Summerville and Sonora boys soccer teams are both in the midst of successful seasons.

Sonora finished atop the Mother Lode League with a 7-1-2 record, and Summerville was second in league play 4-2-3. In their two head-to-head matchups, Sonora won 2-1 on February 2 and they tied, 1-1 on February 4.

Sonora received the 10th seed in the CiF Sac Joaquin Division Four Section playoffs. In the first-round played last night, the Wildcats traveled to Manteca to face number seven seed East Union. The game was tied at the end of regulation and Sonora High prevailed, 3-1, in the shootout. The Wildcats will now travel to Galt this coming Tuesday to face Liberty Ranch. Click here to view the full bracket.

Summerville received a four seed in the Division Six bracket and defeated fifth-seeded Millennim, 3-2, last night in Tuolumne. The Bears will now travel to face top-seeded Denair this coming Tuesday at 6pm. Click here to view the full bracket.