Prescribed Burn Scheduled Near Pinecrest

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Stanislaus National Forest Summit Ranger District will begin prescribed fire operations near the Dry Meadows Fire Station, approximately six miles northeast of Pinecrest.

The burn will be ignited in the middle of February and continue through March as conditions allow. Burning will continue if weather, fuel moisture, and air quality conditions are agreeable. All burning will be monitored and conducted with state and county air quality guidelines and in coordination with local county air quality control districts. Beck Johnson Stanislaus National Forest Fire Management Office explains.

“Increasingly, the Stanislaus National Forest is using prescribed fire as a tool to help restore the ecological balance of our forests and to reduce the risks of catastrophic fires sweeping through the landscape,”

The scope of the project includes 681 acres that will be treated with low-intensity fire with planned pacing of 50-150 acres daily. Smoke may be visible from Highway 108. An effort is being made to work with local air districts and the California Air Resources Board to help mitigate the effects of smoke on the public.