Northern California Senator To Challenge Gavin Newsom

FILE - Former Assemblyman Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, speaks on a measure at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif., on May 28, 2019. Dahle, who is now in the state Senate, is expected to announce that he will run for governor as a Republican, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) View Photo

Sacramento, CA–Sen. Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator who represents a district that stretches from Sacramento County to the Oregon border has formally announced his campaign to unseat the current governor. He noted his longshot odds during his announcement speech comparing the upcoming political fight to “David versus Goliath”.

Even with the acknowledgment of an uphill battle the campaign will face in a state that has Democrats representing 46% percent of the vote compared to the Republicans 24%, the campaign hopes to capitalize on voter unrest over spreading homelessness, an uptick in retail theft, and high rent and lack of housing, issues that they say could lead to a voter backlash. Sen. Brian Dahle explains.

“We have seen one-party rule with the minority completely shut out, One-party rule leads to what it always leads to, corruption and government dysfunction.”

Dahles background in California is rooted in farming, he then served on the Lassen County Board of Supervisors for 16 years before being elected to the state Assembly in 2012. He then was elected to the state Senate in 2019. Megan Dahle replaced her husband in the State Assembly. Currently, the couple lives in Bieber, where they have two sons and a daughter.