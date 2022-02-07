Clear
Tinted Windows Can’t Hide Drugs

By Nic Peterson

Jamestown, CA– On early Friday morning at 2:45 AM, a Tuolumne County Sheriff made a traffic stop on Fifth Avenue in Jamestown on a vehicle with tinted windows. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Keith Martin, told the Sheriff Officer that he did have drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A search revealed a bag containing over 24 grams of methamphetamine, a smaller bag of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Martin informed deputies that his cell phone would have statements related to drug sales.

Martin was arrested and booked at the Dambacher Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

