Pay Raises And Roads On Supervisor Meeting Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board Of Supervisors will be meeting Tuesday morning to discuss a variety of agenda items that include supervisor pay raises and county roads. COVID-19 community transmissions are cited as a reason why this meeting is closed to the public. Anyone wishing to participate in this meeting must do so via Zoon and the “Raise Hand” feature. The moderator of the meeting will read the last four digits for phone-only participants.

A presentation will be given that will take a look at county roads, the conditions of county roads compared to the rest of the state, and how much funding is anticipated to come into the county for road work with a further assessment of what funds are needed.

A three percent increase in Board of Supervisor salary is also on the agenda, a potential increase from the current salary of $51,958.40. The last time the supervisors voted for a salary increase was in July 2018.

The meeting will be starting on February 8th at 9:00 AM. A link to participate via zoom can be found here. To hear the meeting via phone, call 1-720-707-2699 with Webinar ID:833 3099 0337.