West Point Man Arrested With Stolen Gun

Seized handgun found inside pickup View Photos

Pioneer, CA – A possible close call for an Amador Sheriff’s Deputy after a loaded handgun was found on the front passenger seat of a vehicle he pulled over in Pioneer.

While patrolling in the area of Pioneer Creek Road recently, a deputy noticed a passing Chevrolet Silverado with registration tags that expired over two years. The deputy followed the pickup and with lights flashing conducted a traffic stop near Schaefer Ranch Road.

During a search of the truck, in plain sight and readily available right on the passenger’s front seat was a loaded Sig Sauer handgun, as pictured in the image box after deputies had pulled out the round in the chamber and magazine. Further investigation proved that the gun had been stolen. Additionally, discovered in the pickup were suspected methamphetamine and hypodermic needles.

The driver, 49-year-old John Westfall III, was arrested without incident for various firearm and drug-related charges.