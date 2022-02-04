Clear
Update: Traffic Hazard On HWY 120

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 4:30 p.m.: The CHP has updated that traffic is moving freely on Highway 120 once again. They detailed that it was smoke coming from the logs with no flames actually present. Fire crews were able to spray down the logs and the truck went on its way. It is unclear what caused the smoking logs.

Original post at 4:10 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a logging truck fire on Highway 120 just west of Jacksonville Road near the James E. Roberts Memorial Bridge.

The CHP reports that it is not actually the semi that is on fire but the logs it is hauling. The big rig is blocking the eastbound lanes. Officers are directing traffic, which is backed up in both directions. Motorists may want to avoid the area as there is plenty of activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

  Traffic Alert