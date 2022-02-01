CHP Identifies Victim In Hwy 120 Fatal Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released the name of the male truck driver that was found dead at the scene of a collision on Highway 120 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County that had happened hours earlier.

The deceased driver was 33-year-old Clay Aho of Tuolumne. The solo-vehicle crash happened in the early hours of Sunday (Jan. 30) morning east of Tulloch Dam Road but the wreckage was not discovered for several hours. As earlier reported here, the CHP detailed that Aho driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup eastbound allowed his vehicle to go off the roadway where it overturned several times and came to rest in the center median.

The CHP continues to seek help from the public with regard to any witnesses to this crash, asking them to contact the Sonora Area CHP office at 209-984-3944 with any information.