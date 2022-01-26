SPD Arrests Woman For Embezzlement

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports an employee of a local business allegedly carried out a scam of duplicating multiple receipts and using them to make fraudulent returns.

Police logs indicate that the investigation started on January 12 at the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store on Sanguinetti Road. Officials were told that a store employee was making fraudulent returns and taking cash. Over a two-month period over $2,000 was allegedly stolen from the business. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.

The PD put out a “be-on-the-lookout” alert to area law enforcement agencies for 34-year-old Amanda Johnson. Days later she was located and taken into custody without incident. The PD says she is charged with felony embezzlement.