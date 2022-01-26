More Wildfire Victims May Become Exempt From Solar Requirements

Creek Fire Base Camp - 2020 View Photo

Sacramento, CA — New homes built in California are now required to have solar panels installed.

A bill to exempt wildfire victims who lost their homes in the record-setting 2020 fire season will go before the California Assembly on Thursday. A similar bill passed two years ago exempting those impacted by major fires up through January 1, 2020.

Assembly bill 1078 is authored by Fresno Republican Jim Patterson. He says, “Thousands of homes were lost in 2020 wildfires. Many of these victims already do not have enough insurance money to cover the cost of rebuilding as it is. AB 1078 will help ease the burden of rebuilding after everything they had was destroyed.”

He says the bill would apply to some of the largest wildfires in state history such as the August Complex, SCU Lightning Complex, LNU Complex, Glass, Zogg and Creek fires.