Free Dump Day For Tuolumne County Residents

Sonora, CA–Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are offering a free Household Trash Dump Day for Tuolumne County residents on Saturday, January 29th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. The trash collection event will be taking place at the Caltrans Sand Shed located at the intersection of Highway 108 and Soulsbyville Road.

This event is part of the Clean California program that is hoping to encourage safe and responsible trash handling practices and disposing of waste materials and property. Caltrans will have staff onsite with the California Highway Patrol to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge.

This is an event limited to household trash and items such as tires, mattresses, and E-waste such as televisions, radios, and cameras in addition to computer printers, screens, keyboards, hard drives, and related material. No treated wood waste, household hazardous waste, or asbestos of any type will be accepted.

The following items will be accepted on a limited basis:

-E-waste (up to 4) including televisions, computer monitors and accessories, stereo equipment, microwaves, and other electronics •

-Automobile tires (up to 4 per household)

-Mattresses (up to 2 per household)

Caltrans wishes to remind motorists to properly secure and trap all cargo loads prior to driving. Tips for securing your trash load include completely covering loads with tarps or cargo nets, removing loose material before driving, not overloading vehicles, putting lighter items lower, and tying larger items to the vehicle for traffic safety.

For more information on the Tuolumne County Dump Day, please contact Sam Sherman at (209) 482-2575 or sam.sherman@dot.ca.gov .