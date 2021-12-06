Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Park Upgrades And Remember Pearl Harbor

The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will vote on CEQA exemptions and needed agreements to move forward with three park projects.

They will be funded by grant dollars from Proposition 68 which was approved by California voters in 2018.

The first is a $30,000 restroom and pathway improvement effort at Feeney Park in Murphys. It requires a memorandum of understanding to be approved with the Feeney Park Foundation and Vallecito Union School District. Those two groups will provide the 20-percent required local match, which is $7,500. It can be covered by a mix of available funds, in-house employee services or volunteer labor.

In San Andreas, $70,000 is proposed to replace fencing at Alex Quinones Park. The county reports that the grant is serving an area that qualifies as a “severely disadvantaged community” so no local match is required.

The largest project is at the Railroad Flat Recreation Center. The plan is to resurface the gym, make upgrades to the cafeteria, replace the HVAC units, put in a new playground mat, upgrade the ballfield, replace wooden handrails, and make lighting and security improvements. The property is owned by the Calaveras Unified School District and maintained by the Blue Mountain Community Renewal Council. Because it also serves a “severely disadvantaged community,” there is no local match required.

Also on Tuesday, the supervisors will vote on a formal resolution to Honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Click here to find the full agenda.