Adventist Health Sonora Reaches Significant Milestone

(From left) Volunteer leadership Sylvia Weinmeister, Vonnie Hobbs, Linda Monroe and Martha Cover pose with the check commemorating the volunteer force’s $100,000 pledge. View Photos

Sonora, CA – Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) volunteers really brought home the spirit of Giving Tuesday as they helped to mark a significant milestone for the hospital even while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical center’s volunteer organization presented a $100,000 check to benefit the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute today. Hospital officials detailed that the funds are the result of an eight-year fundraising pledge toward building the facility and supporting cancer services at the Diana J. White Cancer Institute.

“There are few in our organization who epitomize the spirit of generosity more than our volunteers,” said Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora. “Their acts of kindness make a tremendous difference to those we care for each day.”

Volunteers have been filling important roles in the hospital for 55 years now, ever since the organization started in 1966. Some of those services include providing clerical assistance, stocking patient rooms, escorting visitors to their loved ones receiving care, operating a courtesy shuttle, just to mention a few.

“The people who give their time to the hospital are so much more than friendly faces,” said Mario DeLise, Director of Mission, Spiritual Care, and Volunteer Services. “They are an integral part of the work we do and the care our patients receive.”

A key fundraiser for the group is the hospital gift shop, which they run. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in visitation restrictions, raising funds has been difficult, but that did not stop volunteers from accomplishing their mission. And while volunteers are only required to donate 75 hours of their time a year, hospital officials say many serve hundreds of hours during any given year, another disappointment for volunteers during the pandemic.

“This has been really hard on us,” said Vonnie Hobbs, Volunteer President. “It’s so important to stay connected and involved, and we miss it.”