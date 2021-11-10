Missing Sonora Man Found Alive And Well

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man that had not been heard from or seen since mid-summer when law enforcement turned to the public for help has been located unharmed.

In mid-July, transient, 37-year-old Mark Blodgett was last seen at Camp Hope off of Stockton Street in Sonora. After several months with no word from him, friends and family fearing for his safety reported him as a missing person to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s office. On July 17th, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives released the picture in the image box and his description to the public in hopes someone would recognize Blodgett and report his whereabouts, as reported here.

It is unclear if anyone came forward after that information was released as sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin did not provide details regarding how or where he was found. Sandelin only disclosed, “Mark has been located alive and has been removed from the Missing Person database. Out of respect for Mark and his family, no further information will be released.”