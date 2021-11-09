2 New COVID-19 Deaths In Calaveras, 56 New Cases In Tuolumne

New Cases by day in Calaveras County View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports sadly two more have died due to COVID-19, a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s. There are 44 new cases since Friday with active cases decreasing by 18 to 43, including four Covid hospitalizations. There are 15 new cases age 17 or younger and 6 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 696 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 707 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 56.3% of the population eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 56 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 5 vaccinated. There are 162 active cases include 7 unvaccinated people who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports appointments are available for clinics on MyTurn for children aged 5 to 11. The Pfizer pediatric vaccine may also be available through some pharmacies and healthcare providers. Specific Pfizer vaccine details are here.

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 (Moderna) clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 9am-12pm and 1:15-4:00 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Manzanita Building. Initial vaccine series are available for those 18 years old and older and additional dose/boosters are available for those eligible. Walk-ins welcomed, appointments encouraged, to schedule go to myturn.ca.gov

Today’s newly reported cases had 13 cases age 17 or younger and 14 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 5 girls and 3 boys ages 0 to 11, 2 girls and 3 boys age 12 to 17, 5 women and 5 men age 18 to 29, 5 women and 1 man in their 30s, 2 women and 4 men in their 40s, 4 women and 3 men in their 50s, 1 woman and 4 men in their 60s 3 women and 4 men in their 70s, and 2 women in their 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 47.6 from 47.8 per 100,000 population Friday. A total of 107 individuals were released from isolation today, in all 5,605 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,898 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,308 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440.

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA

County/Date

Active

New

Total Deaths Amador 11/8 71 12 3,647 57 Calaveras 11/8 43 44 4,015 85 Mariposa 11/8 43 27 1,482 17 Mono 11/8 52 13 1,525 5 Stanislaus 11/8 1,860 346 79,549 1,378 Tuolumne 11/8 162 56 7,518 131