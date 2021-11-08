Sonora High Issues Statement About Physical Altercation

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA– Last week an incident took place on Sonora High campus involving a physical altercation between a student and a member of the faculty involving masks. The incident was detailed in a story that can be found here. Sonora High Superindent Ed Pelfrey has provided a statement to Clarke Broadcasting. You can read it below:

“On October 25, 2021, at the end of lunch, the School Resource Officer responded to the administration requesting his assistance with a student issue. The School Resource Officer took a student into custody for striking a classified staff member.

Investigation of the incident appears to indicate that the incident began with a staff member’s request that a student follow CDPH guidelines and wear a mask if they chose to be inside.

While this was the action of one student, other students and staff immediately came to the staff member’s aid.

Sonora Union High School District has no higher priority than the safety and well-being of students. Given that this incident involves school personnel and a minor student, no further information will be released at this time.

The district will not tolerate violence towards staff.

Counselors were made available to provide support and resources to any staff, students, or families affected by this situation.”