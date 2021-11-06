Reminder To Turn Clocks Back This Weekend

Sonora, CA — Daylight Saving Time comes to end on Sunday (November 7) at 2am, so don’t forget to set your clocks back.

The shift to Standard Time means an extra hour of sunshine in the morning and darkness coming sooner in the evening.

Public safety officials hope the time change serves as a reminder to change the batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

California voters approved Proposition 7 in 2018 that indicated a desire to remain in daylight saving time year-round. However, there are still legal steps that need to occur to make that happen. They include a 2/3 vote of the California legislature and approval from Congress. Until that occurs, California is still subject to Uniform Time Act.