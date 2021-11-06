California’s Redistricting Process Explained

CA Citizens Redistricting Commission View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the once-a-decade effort to redraw legislative boundaries in the state, and how it impacts the greater region.

The show will feature Jane Anderson, a member of the California Citizens Redistricting Commission. We reported earlier that the commission has been releasing proposed “visualizations” in recent weeks related to how the Congressional, Assembly and Senate districts may look. A draft map will be released by November 15 and a final map in late December. The commission is seeking input from the public throughout the process. Anderson will explain it all on this weekend’s show.