Driver Ejected And Injured In Highway 108 Crash

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a man suffered major injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon on Highway 108 near the Tuolumne and Stanislaus county line.

At 3:50pm an unidentified 45-year-old man from Hughson was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound and drifted off the roadway and overturned. CHP Spokesperson, Officer Steve Machado, reports that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He suffered major injuries and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. No additional information is immediately available.

