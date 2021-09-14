Deadly Shooting In Amador County Deemed A Murder-Suicide

Amador County Sheriff View Photo

Pine Grove, CA – Investigators have identified those involved in what is now being called a murder-suicide after a deadly shooting in Amador County last week left three family members dead.

Amador County Under Sheriff Bryan Middleton disclosed that the son, 46-year-old William Henry Dyer Jr., shot his father and stepmother and then turned the gun on himself. The victims are 75-year-old William Henry Dyer Sr. and 77-year-old Cheryl Dyer. Middleton did not know exactly how many times the gun had been fired but says an argument between the son and father lead to the shootings. He detailed, “We were told that it was surrounding propane tanks, but that is all we know. I will tell you that all three victims died of a gunshot wound. The male (father) had multiple gunshots.” Regarding the type of gun that was used, Middleton added, “It was a semi-automatic 10 mm handgun. ”

As earlier reported here, on Wednesday (Sept. 8) night after a flood of calls, including one caller that relayed hearing a woman scream, “You shot him,” the three deceased were found by deputies at a home in the 21000 block of Homestead Road in Pine Grove.