Human Remains Found Within Washington Fire Burn Area

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office confirms that human remains of one person were discovered near Silver Pine Drive within the Washington Fire footprint.

An investigation is underway regarding the identity of the person. No additional information is immediately available, according to the sheriff’s office.

Also related to the fire, TCSO spokesperson, Deputy Nicco Sandelin, adds, “Starting at noon today, Golden Dove and Silver Pine residents will be able to return with proof of address. For all those returning to the area of the fire where homes and structures have been destroyed, do not remove ash and debris.”

He adds, “The county is working with various state and federal partners to establish a process for the assessment and removal of household hazardous waste and asbestos, as well as structural ash and debris from the fire. This process will be announced to the public.”

Anyone approaching a burned property should use extra caution because of the toxic materials and physical hazards. It is advised to wear goggles and a close-fitting respiratory mask.

Also, PG&E and fire officials continue to work in the area, so drive with extra caution.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available. As reported earlier today, the fire is 100 acres and 50-percent contained. Full containment is anticipated by September 1.