CAL Fire Gives Update On Washington And Airola Fires

Airola Fire - Photo by Greg Stark CCSO View Photo

Sonora, CA — Officials with CAL Fire report this morning that the Washington Fire near Highway 108 is holding at 100 acres and it is 50-percent contained.

17 structures have been destroyed. Full containment is still anticipated by around September 1st. Firefighters continue to construct stronger containment lines, cool hotspots and mitigate hazards.

The Airola Fire in Calaveras County near Parrotts Ferry Bridge is holding at 639 acres and 75-percent containment. Firefighters continue to make progress in improving the control lines and mopping up the incident. Officials will be monitoring the high winds anticipated today and tomorrow.