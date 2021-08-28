Washington Fire Holds Steady Overnight

Washington Fire burning in Sonora and Jamestown 8:30 a.m. View Photo

Sonora, CA – Fire crews were able to keep the Washington Fire flames within the blaze’s perimeter and all evacuations remain in place while damage assessments continue.

The fire remains 100 acres and 25% contained this morning. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore updates, “Fire crews conducted direct fire line construction, mop-up, and patrol operations. Firefighters are working in cooperation with several utilities to secure damaged infrastructure and mitigate hazardous trees within the fire perimeter. Damage assessments are ongoing.”

As reported here yesterday, A total of 17 structures have been destroyed including 3 houses, 5 mobile homes, 5 motorhomes, 2 garages, and 1 commercial building, and 1 outbuilding. A Red Cross Disaster Assistance Center opens at 9 a.m. and is open until 4 p.m. today at Sonora Elementary School on Greenley Road in Sonora for those impacted by the blaze. Photo ID and proof of residency are required.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS: North Drive, Chabroullian Lane, Golf Links Road (between Highway 108 and Chabroullian), McKibbon Drive, Constance Lane, Mountain Vista Court, Circle Drive, Alley Drive, Golden Dove Lane, Silver Pine Drive, and Southgate Drive (where the pavement ends)

EVACUATION WARNINGS: Remain in place in the surrounding area within a mile of the Evacuation Order zone.

ROAD CLOSURES: Stockton Road is closed between Highway 108 and the Foothills Cafe.

Regarding weather conditions and their possible impacts, Kilgore detailed, “West winds will continue each day shifting to east winds at night into the morning. Low humidity is expected with poor overnight recoveries. Warming temperatures this weekend, although smoke may limit these highs.”

Resources on scene include 17 engines, 4 hand crews and 2 dozers.