Update: Fire On Parrotts Ferry Road Near Bridge Explodes

Airola Fire burning along Parrotts Ferry Road in Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 4:15 p.m.: Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson LT. Greg Stark says homes along Airola Road stretching along Parrotts Ferry Road to Highway 4 including Moaning Cave Road, Camp 9, Confluence Road, and east of Red Hill Road are Mandatory Evacuations. This means residents should leave their homes immediately. There is also an evacuation warning for the community of Douglas Flat. The fire remains 300 acres in size and moving at a rapid pace towards Highway 4 and Vallecito.

The CHP has closed Parrotts Ferry Road at the Tuolumne County line side of the bridge all the way to Highway 4.

Update at 3:45 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed the blaze the Airola Fire as it is burning along the roadway and Parrotts Ferry Road. It is 300 acres and moving at a fast pace. Homes along those roadways towards Vallecito including Confluence Road are being evacuated by Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The CHP has closed Parrotts Ferry Road at the Tuolumne County line side of the bridge all the way to Highway 4.

Original post at 3:20 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire near New Melones Lake.

It is along Parrotts Ferry Road about a half-mile north of the bridge on the Calaveras County side near the bank of the lake. CAL Fire reports it is 25 acres and moving at a “rapid rate.” Dispatch adds that evacuation of that area have been ordered. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.