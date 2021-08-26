Update: Day Two Fighting Airola Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 6:53am: CAL Fire has revised the size estimate this morning of the Airola Fire to 700 acres. It is now 10-percent contained. An estimated 200 structures are still threatened. The earlier evacuation orders and warnings remain in place. CAL Fire reports, “Critically dry fuels and steep terrain challenged fire crews overnight. Firefighters will continue to establish direct and indirect containment lines today. Hotter and drier temperatures are forecasted today through the weekend with poor humidity recovery overnight.”

We’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the news center.

Original story posted at 6:15am: Vallecito, CA — Crews worked through the night trying to gain some containment on the Airola Fire in Calaveras County near Parrotts Ferry Road and Airola Road.

CAL Fire is planning to release twice-daily updates on the incident, unless something major changes. The morning update is not yet available, as of 6am.

As of last night, the fire was estimated to be around 1,000 acres with no containment. It ignited at 3:30pm and quickly spread toward Vallecito and Parrotts Ferry Road with mandatory evacuations in the immediate area around Airola Road, and stretching along Parrotts Ferry Road to the highway, including Moaning Cave Road, Camp 9, Confluence Road, and east of Red Hill Road. There are lesser evacuation warnings issued for Douglas Flat and Murphys.

There are also about 320 PG&E customers without electricity in the Vallecito area because of the incident.

Evacuation centers are open at the Mark Twain Elementary School in Angels Camp and Independence Hall in Arnold.

The schools in the Vallecito Union School District are closed today, including Albert Michelson Elementary, Avery Middle School and Hazel Fisher Elementary.

We will keep you updated as more information comes into the news center.